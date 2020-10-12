Junior High Rodeo Teams Compete at Carbon County Arena

By Julie Johansen

West Desert and Emery junior high rodeo teams hosted their annual rodeos at the Carbon County arena on Oct. 2 and 3. Many Emery County youth captured state qualifying points by placing in the top ten in their respective fields of competition.

On Friday, Dalton Allred placed first in the bull riding and also fourth in chute dogging. Shaynee Fox was second in girls’ breakaway. Maddison Nielson earned seventh and Ryleigh Allred took 10th in girls’ goat tying. Ean Ellis was ninth in tie down roping; he also placed second with partner Nielson in ribbon roping. Bryndli Stevens was fifth in barrels. Trent Gilbert, Orrin McElprang and Ethan Gilbert placed fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively, in boys’ breakaway. In team roping, Stace Gilbert and partner were fifth and partners Whit Weber and McKlane Duncan were third.

On Saturday at the Emery rodeo, Dalton Allred earned fourth and Kyle Ekker took sixth in bull riding. Three girls, Ryleigh Allred, Nielson and Fox, placed third, seventh and ninth in girls’ goat tying. Chute dogging point earners were Dalton Allred, first, and Stace Gilbert, fifth. Saddle bronc steer riding gave McElprang seven points, placing fourth, and Whit Weber six points for fifth place. Ellis placed 10th in tie down roping. Ryleigh Allred was second in both barrels and pole bending while Kanyon Mills placed sixth in boys’ breakaway. In team roping, Trent Gilbert and partner roped fast enough to secure seventh place and Ellis was ninth.

The shooting sports were hosted at an earlier date and previously posted.