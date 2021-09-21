Junior High Rodeo Teams Merge

By Julie Johansen

The junior high rodeo teams from Carbon and Emery have joined forces and are now known as the Southeastern Utah Junior High Rodeo Team. As the shooting sports for both the junior high and high school are together, this report will cover both.

In the high school light rifle shoot, Ryter Ekker placed sixth on Friday at the West Desert Rodeo and fourth on Saturday at the Lehi Rodeo. Both rodeos this past weekend were hosted in Tooele. In the junior high shooting, Wyatt Fox earned third both days. Kyle Ekker was fourth on Friday and Saturday while Hayden Tonc was seventh and sixth, respectively.

Placing in the rough stock arena was Byron Christiansen in second on saddle broncs on Friday as well as a second place finish in barebacks on Saturday. In the timed events on Saturday, Ryleigh Allred won first in the barrels and Kinlie Jensen was seventh in goat tying.

In the reining cow horse competition, which is usually held prior to both rodeos, Monty Christiansen was second and Byron Christiansen placed third.

This coming weekend will feature preference rodeos, with one in Panguitch and the other in Cedar City, as the Emery team will be on the road again.