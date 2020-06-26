Juniper Pizza Cafe Celebrates Success With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Though the Juniper Pizza Cafe opened on Price’s Main Street early in the year, the ribbon cutting ceremony that the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce graces new businesses with was postponed due to the pandemic sweeping the nation.

The ceremony was finally hosted at the cafe on Thursday. Members of the chamber, local media, the Miss Carbon County Royalty and more flocked to the cafe to welcome them to the community.

Juniper Pizza Cafe, known for local, handcrafted food, offers a myriad of delicious food, specializing in the Italian pies. Starters include garlic knots, garlic bread, a meatball platter and more. There are over 10 specialty pizzas offered at the cafe as well as a make-your-own pie option.

Sandwiches include fixings such as sausage, ham, chicken breast, garlic, red onion, spinach and much more. Those looking for something lighter can order a side, including the soup of the week, or choose from a number of salads.

Not stopping there, the Juniper Pizza Cafe offers refreshing drinks made from scratch, fountain sodas and specialty desserts. New to the cafe is a single-slice lunch option. Pepperoni, cheese and a different featured pizza each day will be available from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Slices will be ready for pick-up or dine in and there is no need to call ahead. One slice is $3, two slices is $5 and two slices with a soda is $6.50.

The Juniper Pizza Cafe is open and ready to serve Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. At this time, the cafe closes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for COVID-19 cleaning procedures. The cafe is located at 40 West Main Street in Price and can be reached at (435) 637-4871 or by visiting juniperpizzacafe.com.