Juniper Pizza Cafe Named Business of the Month

Ryan Nehl (left), Sherry Nehl (middle) and Max Jones (right).

Juniper Pizza Café was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for March. The business owners accepted the recognition from Chamber President Max Jones during a luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

The business is owned by the Nehl family with Sherry at the helm. She receives support from her husband, Ryan, along with their children. After the family relocated from Oregon to Price, Sherry saw the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream of owning a restaurant.

That opportunity came in the form of Juniper Pizza Cafe, which is housed on Price City’s Main Street. After months of renovations and recipe testing, Juniper Pizza opened in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head.

Through closures, curbside pickup and social distancing protocols, Juniper Pizza has strived to continue serving the community. Customers have rewarded the business with their unwavering loyalty despite the ongoing challenges.

“This community is a great community,” Ryan Nehl shared on Thursday. “We have been warmly welcomed.”

The business is well-known for its namesake: pizza. Restaurant goers will find unique pizza creations along with make-your-own options. However, Juniper Pizza Cafe offers more than just pies. Salads, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and more adorn the restaurant’s menu.

Juniper Pizza Cafe is located at 40 West Main Street in Price. Customers can learn more and place orders by phone at (435) 637-4871 or by clicking here.