Jury Reaches a Verdict in the Colton James Price Trial

A trial was conducted throughout the week for Colton James Price, age 29, and has now come to a conclusion.

The matter came before the court beginning in December of 2022. In March of 2023, on the motion of the state for an order to dismiss without prejudice, a motion that the court found should be grated, the case was dismissed. The Carbon County Attorney’s Office re-filed charges against Price in July of the same year.

Price was arrested in December of 2022 following the death of his girlfriend, Ashlie Logston, in 2019. Originally, Price was booked into the Carbon County Jail for murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. The murder charge was later changed to manslaughter.

According to the original indictment on Dec. 9, 2019, Logston was holding a firearm while seated at a residence in East Carbon. The statement stated that the “defendant recklessly grabbed the firearm from her, causing the firearm to discharge a bullet.”

The discharged bullet struck Logston in the head. First responders were called to the scene to assist and found Logston in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries 10 days later.

Following the dismissal without prejudice, the case was brought in front of the Seventh District Court once again on July 12. Price was charged with one count of manslaughter (domestic violence), a second-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Price made false and misleading statements to investigating officers, as well as other individuals, regarding the discharge of the firearm, contrary to the provisions of the aforesaid statute and against the peace and dignity of the State of Utah. This information is based on evidence obtained from local law enforcement.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the jury reached a verdict. Having deliberated the matter, Price was found not guilty on the count of manslaughter. On the count of negligent homicide, as well as the count of obstructing justice, Price was found guilty. The jury was thanked for their diligence in addressing and paying attention to the matter.

From there, the judge ordered Price to be remanded to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to be held in custody. There was a request from Attorney Robert Oliver for Price to be allowed to be released pending sentencing in this matter, as he had been released previously and had full-time employment.

However, Attorney Christian Bryner requested that Price to be taken into custody as his crimes are of a significant and violent nature. He stated that there is concern that Price has been proven to now pose a risk to the community and Bryner did believe he had incentive to flee the jurisdiction.

The judge maintained the order that Price be remanded to the custody of the CCSO and a sentencing hearing was set for Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.