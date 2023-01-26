Justice Court Judge Selection Meeting Planned

Press Release

The Emery County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on Feb. 2 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Emery County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream, who retired in July of 2022.

The commission will begin the meeting at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Emery County building (located on 75 East Main Street Castle Dale, Utah 84513).

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in appearing before the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting should contact Amy Hernandez at (801) 578-3809 or amymh@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.