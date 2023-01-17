Justice Lifts Spartans Over Falcons *Photo Gallery*

The Spartan Center was rocking on Friday night when Emery welcomed in Canyon View. The fans had a lot to cheer for as Emery opened the game on a 9-0 run.

The Falcons would eventually settle in, but the Spartans did an excellent job maintaining that three-score lead. The Black and Gold controlled every facet of the game, and looked like it was going to cruise onto a comfortable victory.

That is until the fourth quarter, with Emery in front 43-34. Canyon View came out red hot and scored three-straight baskets to go on a 10-0 run for the Falcons’ first lead of the night. To put that run in perspective, Canyon View needed 24 minutes to score 34 points.

The Falcons seemingly kicked it into overdrive to score their 10 points in under a minute and a half. The visitors continued to hit shots down the stretch, eventually taking a three-point lead. Emery had a couple good looks to tie the game, but came up empty.

With under a minute left. Luke Justice beat his man to the hoop and laid it in to pull within one. Emery was then forced to foul Canyon View’s best free-throw shooter and send him to the line for a one-and-one. Andrew Barnes missed the front end, keeping it a one-point game.

Emery came down the court and Justice once more beat his man. A lane came open and Justice attacked, scoring the game-winning layup with under four seconds left. Creek Sharp would intercept the inbound pass as the Spartans escaped 53-52.

Justice was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game for his clutch baskets that put Emery back on top. He finished with 11 points and two steals. Meanwhile, Brett Rasmussen posted a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds (seven offensive) and two blocks.

Talon Tuttle once more shot the ball well, going 3-4 from three and 4-5 from the field to finish with 11. Wade Stilson added another 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the victory.

Emery will next prepare for rivalry week as the Spartans (10-4, 1-1) travel to Price to take on the Dinos (7-6, 1-1) on Wednesday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.