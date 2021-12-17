JWP River History Museum Awarded 2 Competitive Grants

On Wednesday morning, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum (JWPRHM) announced that the museum was recently awarded two competitive grants.

These grants are from the Department of Heritage & Arts/Utah Division of Arts & Museums and include $20,000 in funds for general operating support and $25,000 from the Cultural Capital Facilities grant. This will ensure that there are critical improvements made to the building.

“Thank you, Utah Arts & Museums, for your continued support of our museum and our mission,” shared the JWPRHM.