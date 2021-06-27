JWP River History Museum to Offer K-12 Educator Professional Development Workshop

Press Release

The John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River will offer a free professional development workshop for Utah K-12 teachers on Friday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is an approved learning provider through the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) and can award teachers with USBE credit for any workshop they attend.

The Project Archaeology: Investigating Rock Art workshop will allow participants to explore how archaeologists study rock art to understand past cultures. Through hands-on activities, expert presentations and a field trip, teachers will walk away with special tools to enhance their classroom teaching in the areas of social studies, art and more.

The museum received a $1,000 grant from the Institute of Heritage Education to host the workshop. Funds will cover supplies, curriculum guides, and honoraria for guest speakers, and other support.

“We are so thrilled to be able to offer these wonderful opportunities to our teachers,” said Candice Cravins, the museum’s Executive Director and a Project Archaeology Master Teacher. “We want to serve as a resource for teachers and show that what we do goes beyond offering field trips. This will be the first time the museum has ever offered a workshop like this, and we are the only museum currently approved to offer USBE credits in our immediate region.”

Any K-12 Utah educator can attend and should register for the workshop here: https://usbe.midaseducation.com/professional-development/courses/course/59728.

The workshop is not open to the general public. Interested educators may contact museum@greenriverutah.com with any questions.