K2 Gallery Welcomes Artist Kaelynn Winn for “A Swell Life”

K2 Gallery, located on Helper’s Main Street, was proud to welcome the art of Kaelynn Winn on Friday as they presented “A Swell Life.”

A “safe welcome” was incorporated for all of the guests that visited the gallery with the artwork featured indoor and outdoors in order to maintain proper social distancing. Masks were provided for guests that did not have one and gloves were also available upon request.

Winn’s work featured classic paintings that depicted life in a rural area and were available for purchase at the event. Those that were unable to attend may view her work and make purchase inquires here.