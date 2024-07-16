Kaden Donathan Win Saddle at Silver State Rodeo

Kaden Donathan has been a member of the Carbon Dinos Rodeo Team for three years and is entering his senior year in the 2024-25 season. Over the weekend, he qualified to compete in the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada. Donathan competed in the Steer Wrestling, where he had a fantastic weekend.

In his first event in the First Go, he ended with a time of 8.070. Only .070 away from tying with Oregon’s Colt Gronquist, who earned 9.0 points in the event. Heading to the Second Go, He finished with a time of 14.960, earning another 9.0 points. Moving to the Short Go, he did his personal best of the weekend, with a time of 8.530, earning him 10.0 points. Finishing with the Average event, he finished with another 10.0 points with a time of 31.560.

Donathan would end up bringing home the saddle, as he claimed first place in the Steer Wrestling portion of the rodeo. Ending with 38.0 points, ahead of fellow Utah native Trey Greenhalgh with 28.0 points and Oregon’s Colt Gronquist with 18.0 points. Kaden will bring his hard work and tenacity for a surely entertaining senior year.