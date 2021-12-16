Kambree (Kam) Nicol Reynolds, age 47, passed away on December 10th, 2021 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT.

Kam was born on October 2nd, 1974 in Salt Lake City Utah to Valdean and Floree Jenkins, but spent most of her childhood living in Ferron, UT. Kambree was the oldest of five children and loved playing outdoors, camping and was always so vibrant and happy. Although she was never able to have children of her own, she was always a mother figure to so many. She loved to give gifts to show her love and affection and never asked for anything in return.

Her adventurous personality wanted to see the whole world and she always looking for the next adventure. She always kept those memories so close with all the detailed scrapbooking that she made to highlight each event. When she wasn’t go getting, she loved spending time with family at her property and riding four wheelers and playing games. She had the best singing voice and would always be singing when she was cooking or balancing her checkbook. She is most known for her infectious smile and amazing laugh. Imagining our life without her is hard, but maybe we can celebrate all the wonderful memories that we know and love and celebrate her life.

Join us Sunday, December 19th from 3-5 pm at 1602 East 2100 South Salt Lake City, UT 84106 (Garden Event Center). Gone too soon, but never forgotten.