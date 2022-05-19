Kamz Rich Wins at Stetson Wright Invitational

By Julie Johansen

The second annual Stetson Wright Invitational bull riding rodeo was held in Minersville, Utah on May 14. With a population of only about 900, ticket sales were over 4,000, with known spectators from as far away as Texas, North Carolina and Canada.

This rodeo was broadcast on the Cowboy Channel to all parts of the world. Thirty six bull riders and eight mini bull riders were invited to compete by five-time world champion Stetson Wright.

Kamz Rich from Orangeville and Kanyon Warr from Grantsville tied for the win in the long round with 78 points each. In the short go, Kamz had the only qualified ride with 82 points to win the mini bull championship. This earned him a check for $1,200, the Stetson Wright Invitational trophy buckle and swag from Yeti.

Wright hosts this bull riding event annually to give back to the community that helped raise him. The proceeds from the event go to Milford and the Beaver High School athletic department.

Wright is 22 years old and has a lifetime earnings of $1.5 million. He is the current world bull riding champion and sits #2 in saddle broncs. He sits #1 as the all around champion in the world standings by over $100,000