Our Loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Karen Eva Brown, passed away on January 24, 2023. She was 80 years old.

She was born on April 26, 1942, to Ina Lavar LeBeau and Roland Grant Weed. Wallace Ray Anderson later adopted her. She was raised in Vernal, Utah. She married three times and had three children.

She attended Utah State University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree on June 9, 1973, and her Master’s Degree in Communicative Disorders on June 5, 1975. She spent her life teaching all children how to speak properly and working with children who were deaf.

She worked for Duchesne County School District from August 1974 to August 1987. She became the Director of ConAmore Training Center in August 1981 and was the Director until May 1987.

(gor, brothers-in-law Norman Douglas McGregor, Greg Brian Frandsen, Uncles and Aunts, Ivan Vincent (Violet) (Vi) Lebeau, Clarence Alton (LaVarda) Le Beau, Bonita Elmadie (James) Bateman Fite Jr. Gerold Phillip (Edith) Lebeau, Ted Ray (Mary) Lebeau, Joseph William Lebeau, Calvin Jennings (Eunice) LeBeau, Son-in-laws Gary Duane Thomas, Paul Christopher (Snyder), Mark Edward Barniville.

Survived by her children Lana Eva Lirette Thomas Christopher, Wallace R (Tina) Hendricks, Jennifer Lynn Brown Barneville Burgess Montoya, Sisters, Peggy (Jay) Page, Kathy (Forest) Ewell, Bonnie Jo (Ken) Fisher, Donna Rae Frandsen, Grandchildren: Ammie Marie (John) Hickman, Kathryn Eva (Sherman D) Miller, Robert Paul Christopher, Austin Lynn Hendricks, Marshall Hendricks, Chrishalynn Jennifer Burgess, Carter James Burgess, Great Grandchildren: Sherman Alex Miller, Julia Eva Miller, Sarah Jane Miller, Owen Nicholas Dart, Jennifer Lynn Burgess.