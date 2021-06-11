Kari Richardson Honored with June Tourism Super Service Award

During the Wednesday evening Carbon County Commission meeting, Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie took to the podium to announce June’s recipient of the Tourism Super Service Award.

This month, the honor went to Kari Richardson, who owns Apple Country Crafts on Price’s Main Street. Henrie reminded the commissioners and crowd that nominations are submitted by the public and Richardson was chosen by the hospitality committee.

Richardson not only runs a successful business in downtown Price, she is the chairperson that oversees the monthly Music, Meals and Mingle event that is hosted on Price’s Main Street.

Henrie stated that Richardson was very deserving of the Super Service Award as her goal is to make downtown more enjoyable for all. While Richardson was not able to be in attendance, she still expressed her appreciation for the recognition.

“I am very happy and excited to be nominated,” Richardson shared. She concluded by stating that she loves her community and being involved in making it better.