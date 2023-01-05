Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of East Carbon, Utah.

She was born July 17, 1931 in Culver City, California; the daughter of Cliff Albert Woodruff and Elva Mae Bingham Woodruff. Karla Jean Woodruff attended schools in Price, Utah and was a 1949 graduate of Carbon High School.

She married Earl Donald Gunderson on May 23, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple and he preceded her in death December 3, 2012.

Mrs. Gunderson was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mrs. Gunderson enjoyed spending time with family and taking care of all six children. She loved to laugh at her husband and with him; listening to her husband sing; camping; cooking; canning; making 24 loaves of bread every other Saturday; Christmas and seeing all the decorations. She was an avid reader.

Survivors include four sons, Randy E. Gunderson and wife Roslyn of West Jordan, Utah; Clay G. Gunderson and wife Pam of Green River, Wyoming; Page C. Gunderson and wife Kimberly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Drake B. Gunderson and wife Heather of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters; Jacquie L. Gunderson of Grand Junction, Colorado; Traci E.M. Wakefield of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother, Kenneth R. Woodruff and wife Katie of Jeffery City, Tennessee; one sister, Shanna Robb of Highland, Utah; one brother-in-law, Lou Bosco of Roseville, California; one sister-in-law, Louise Woodruff of Price, Utah; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Cliff Woodruff; two sisters, Donna Leonard; Elva Ree Bosco; one brother in law, Dick Robb, grandson, Channey Clay Gunderson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Karla’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.