Our loving mother, Karlene Hyer Facer, died December 16, 2020 in Washington, Utah. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Conrad Lavar Facer.

Karlene was born April 24, 1932 in Lewiston, Utah to Dorris Dale Hyer and Helen Chandler. She married the love of her life, Conrad Lavar Facer, October 27, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from North Cache High School. She obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Utah State University.

Karlene moved to Lompoc, California in 1964 and received her Master’s Degree in Education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She taught elementary school in Lompoc and spent the rest of her career as a reading specialist at Buena Vista Elementary. She retired after 32 years of teaching.

Karlene was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings. She served a mission at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. She also served in the St. George Temple. She served as ward Relief Society president, Young Women president, and Primary president. She also served as a Stake Young Women counselor, and taught Gospel Doctrine for many years.

Karlene supported Conrad as he served 32 years in the military.

Karlene opened up her home for a Christmas open house in both Lompoc and St. George to benefit children’s causes. Her and Conrad also donated to a children’s room at Utah State University.

Karlene is survived by her children Christine (John) Watkins, Garry Facer, Terri (Bryce) Stromberg, Connie Kelly, Patricia Ann (Ken) Tuttle, and Richard (Cori) Facer, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Helen May (Bob) Chambers, Nancy (Jed) Allen, and brother Ken (Sandi) Hyer.

A Viewing will be held at McMillan Mortuary, 499 E. Tabernacle Street, St George on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from noon until 2:00pm.

Graveside Services will be held Monday December 21, 2020,1:00pm at Smithfield Cemetery, 300 E. Center Street, Smithfield, Utah. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com