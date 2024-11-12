Karmas Vintage Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Karma’s Vintage, owned by Amber Clark, recently opened their doors in East Carbon and commemorated their new business with a ribbon cutting with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC).

Karmas is a thrift and consignment store located at 125 East Whitmore Drive. Karmas provides a place for local vendors a place to display their treasures. Three are booth spaces available for rent and a little something for everyone.

“Our rotating selection ensures that every visit is a new adventure. Come explore, shop or rent a booth and be a part of our vibrant community,” as stated on their Facebook page.

Visit their Facebook page to find out more about all of the items they have to offer.