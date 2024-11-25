Kate Galliett Shares Tips and Tricks for an Enjoyable Thanksgiving

Kate Galliett, Strength and Wellness Coach, Author and Owner of Fit For Real Life, was this month’s guest speaker at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) Luncheon.

Galliett holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Exercise Science with a Minor in Biology, is a Certified Performance Enhancement Specialist and Certified Mobility Specialists.

Galliett began her introduction joking about being asked to be this month’s gust speaker on health and fitness a week before the Thanksgiving Holiday. However, Galliett advised that this is a good time to learn the tips that she has to offer, because so often people are either starving the entire day of Thanksgiving or leading up to Thanksgiving, so she has some tips on how to eat the things you want on Thanksgiving in a healthier way.

Galliett stated that by skipping meals prior to Thanksgiving, a body feels as though it needs to hold on to any calories it receives because it is unsure as to when it will receive food again. It can also create bad eating habits very quickly.

Galliett advised there are a few small changes that people can make now to help get them on track and urged individuals to not try and start the first of January.

Blocking artificial blue light after dark should be the biggest priority, beginning the day with an acid such as lemon or Apple Cider Vinegar in a glass of water, and having a high protein breakfast is essential. Walking at least 15 minutes a day and being sure to never fast unless for personal or religious reasons are also essential steps that individuals can take to feel healthier.

The last thing that Galliett shared was to determine what the “worth it” food and drinks are this holiday season. This allows a person to truly enjoy the food and drinks that are truly worth it, rather than the foods that are not that personally important.

Galliett urges those who are interested in learning more about the health, wellness and health coaching that she offers to visit her webpage at www.FitForRealLife.com