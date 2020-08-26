Obituary for Katherine Bouvier, Age 86

Died on August 20, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah

She was born on May 1, 1934 in Chania, Crete, Greece to Rev. Efstathios Hatzidakis and Argyro Verganelakis Hatzidakis.

She married James Bernard Bouvier on July 5, 1964

She came to the United States in 1947 and settled in Price, Utah. After she married, she moved to St. Charles, Missouri. In 1969, she, her husband and son moved to Clearwater, Florida, where she resided until 2010. She was very active in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater, where she was known and beloved by many.

She is survived by her son, Steven Frank Bouvier, her daughter-in-law Leigh Anne Bouvier, and many beloved nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bernard Bouvier, and her siblings Bessie May, James Chatzidakis, Mike Hatzidakis and the Rev. Gust Hatzidakis.

Viewing: 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123

Funeral Service August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 5335 South Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah 84117