Katherine Louise Cuburu Cafarelli “Kay”

September 19, 1923 – October 5, 2020

My mom, Katherine Louise Cuburu Cafarelli, passed away Monday morning, October 5, 2020. She was 97 years old. Mom was born to Charles Jean Cuburu and Mary Bonomo on September 19, 1923, in Price, Utah. She attended Notre Dame grade school and graduated from Carbon High School in 1941. Mom left Price to attend St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and graduated from there in 1944.

Mom married the love of her life, Armand Cafarelli, on November 29, 1943. Their marriage was celebrated over a bowl of chili and a beer before Dad left for the war. They had two daughters – Armone Jean Cafarelli Gardner and Mary Jo Cafarelli Owens. Mom and Dad were married for 70 years before his passing on January 12, 2014. Their home was filled with love, respect, and acceptance for anyone who entered their front door. Mom was an exceptional cook and no one left their home hungry. It was not unusual to arrive at their home to find them enjoying a glass of wine and dancing to the “Big Band Sounds.”

Mom’s career as a registered nurse was extremely important to her. She was a member of multiple professional organizations and continued her nursing education through reading and attending seminars and workshops. The majority of her nursing career was spent in her ironed, “blinding” white uniform and starched nursing cap. Mom’s career included special duty nursing, medical-surgical nursing, intensive care nursing, and occupational nursing. She was one of a kind, always caring for those in need.

Like the rest of her family, Mom treasured the family trips up to Hebgen Lake, where she could provide a delicious breakfast to everyone before they headed out to fish, boat, or tour Yellowstone, and a filling dinner upon their return. Nights spent around the dinner table sharing stories, memories, and laughs over her famous rigatoni and fried chicken left indelible marks on all.

Mom is preceded in death by her husband Armand, daughter Jean, son-in-law Alan Owens, parents, sister Margaret Miller (Russ), brother Charles Cuburu (Bobby), and other extended family. She is survived by daughter Mary Jo Owens, son-in-law Greg Gardner, grandsons Chris (Marcie), Anthony (Ashley), Tim (Alli), Nate, and Dan, as well as her great grandchildren Cayten, Katie, Makena, Chloe, Evie, Anna, Finley, and Izzie.

We would like to thank Dr. Xyline Gregg and Dr. Allison Schlishman, as well as the staff at The Ridge Foothill and Ashby Home Health and Hospice, for the kindness and care they provided to Mom. Due to the risks posed by COVID-19, no public services will be held. The family will hold private services and Mom will be entombed next to Dad at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Salt Lake City.