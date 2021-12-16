April 25, 1957 ~ December 8, 2021

Kathleen H. Hall passed away in Bountiful, Utah while visiting her daughter and family. She was born 25 April 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah and died on 8 December 2021. She was married to Carl Watson Hall and they resided in Hurricane, Utah. Her favorite titles earned in this life are a wife, mother and grandmother. Her father William John Hannert, mother Mildred Jewkes, brother Ronald Bill Hannert and brother Jerrold Fred Hannert preceded her in death. Her remaining brother is Allen David Hannert with his wife Patricia Belle Parsons (La Verkin, Utah).

With her first husband John Richard Reardon she had 3 children; namely, Kasey Diane and her twins, Jenny Ann and John Richard. From Kasey came grandson, Kody Martin Macrae; from Jenny came granddaughter Laura Reardon Dunn and from John Richard came grandsons Jacob Hyrum Gally and Mathew Makai Gally.

Kathleen is noted for her athletic prowess in Emery High School and at Southern Utah University. She was good enough at her High School graduation to receive several full scholarships offers, one of which was to Brigham Young University. She claimed her strength came from working at her father’s mine. Her father and John Tomisch discovered the mine in 1951. It is the Dirty Devil Uranium mine near Moore, Utah. Among other things, she also drove a CATERPILLAR tractor at the mine. As she and her father flew in his plane to work at the mine, they developed a very close bond which lasted her entire life.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 East Bountiful, UT.. where friends may visit with the family from 1:00-1:45 prior to the service. Following the service, Interment will take place at Bountiful Memorial Park, 2224 S. 200 W. Bountiful, Utah.

Among Kathleen’s many talents she is a gifted artist working in both oil and water color. Included with her obituary picture are some of her paintings: Jerrold, Kathleen’s brother;

In addition to the portrait, Kathleen wanted to capture the cold snowy winter in the Utah mountains. The small house is representative of the homes that pioneers built in Utah. She herself grew up in Orangeville, Utah living with her family in a relatively small home:

Another passion, Kathleen had was watching birds. When she lived in Cedar City, her husband and she built a bird sanctuary for birds on the mountain in back of their home. It was always a thrill as birds came through on their migration South or North. She had many favorite birds but one that was so regal was a Lazuli Bunting, included here. The Juniper Titmouse was small and very active. She spent hours in the bedroom watching the birds.

As you can imagine, Kathleen didn’t do anything mediocre. Carl and Kathleen started going to the Senior Citizen Center in St. George, Utah to learn line dancing taught by Pamela Ratz, Sandy Hodges and Sherry Adcock. After a while, Pam invited her to join others in an organization called Silver Liners. This group does dance performances for nursing home, assisted living facilities, etc. She made many friends who dearly loved her and her enthusiasm for dancing.

Because of the love of her family when challenged by the pandemic in March 2020, she together with her husband decided to use the program Zoom. She and her spouse were living in Shingletown, California about 600 miles away. To follow church counsel, they taught each other the Come Follow Me lessons. This weekly time together studying the gospel led to increased love in the family. Every member felt the program strengthened their testimony of Jesus Christ and the current prophet, Russell Marion Nelson.

Kathleen will be greatly missed by her loving family. Her family grieves that they won’t be able to be cheered up by her radiant personality and keen sense of humor. Because of her many health issues, she is in a happier place now without the pain and suffering. She joins her family who preceded her in death. Take care sweetheart (aka mom, grandma) and know that we all love you.