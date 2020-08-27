Kathleen Jones Moore, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend returned to her Heavenly Father August 17, 2020. Born in Tooele, Utah on February 17, 1954, the third of five children to Charles and Barbara McKee Jones, she arrived 7 weeks early and came into this world fighting for her life. As a victim of Myelodysplastic Syndrome, she left the same way she entered, fighting for her life. She stayed several weeks past what seemed medically possible. At age 66, cancer tore her from this earth.

Mom had wonderful memories of growing up in Grantsville, Utah among her family. When she was a teenager, the family moved to Sturgis, South Dakota for a short time and then to Newcastle, Wyoming. In 1971 she married our dad, Wes Moore. They settled in Newcastle as she began her life as a young wife and mother. Our family moved to Gillette, Wyoming in 1985. In 1992, Kathleen and Wes returned to Utah to be close to family and in 2001 bought their home in Cleveland. Kathleen loved the town and people of Cleveland. It was there that she found her primary calling in life; to love, entertain, nurture, and support her ever growing number of grandchildren, as well as those in her community.

Our mother allowed us to be who we were and did not demand conformity. She let us decorate the Christmas tree how we wanted. She bought plenty of Barbies, baby dolls, Legos, and Matchbox cars, and let us camp in the backyard in the tent. She let us dig tunnels in the dirt with her spoons… well, she didn’t really let us but she didn’t get upset about it either.

Mom loved holidays and parties and any excuse to get together with family or friends. She could usually be found in the kitchen cooking something. She was a worker bee but could also be found visiting and laughing with friends at the kitchen table or watching Days of Our Lives, but she was always busy. When she wasn’t working we regularly traveled to Grandpa and Grandma’s house for a weekend visit. As we grew, we could go to her with anything, and despite knowing she would be disappointed we weren’t afraid of her reaction and knew we would be met with love, understanding, and possible solutions.

Kathleen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had pure faith in Jesus Christ and an unwavering testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel. If you talked with her you would have heard something of her weekly trip to the temple or about visits with her “Grands” (her grandchildren). She truly had the heart of a servant and spent much of her time serving others. She never met a stranger and took many family members and friends into her home through the years.

Our mom liked to get where she was going, but also enjoyed car rides to nowhere. She had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She made rolls like nobody’s business, could chop a stack of produce in the blink of an eye, loved to shop ’til she dropped, and would tell stories for miles. She was quick to apologize if she felt she had overstepped and was forgiving to a fault. Mom had a tender heart but was the strongest woman we have ever known. We love her and are comforted in our knowledge that we will see her again, but until that day, we will miss her dearly.

Survived by her daughters, Carma (Mel) Whiting; Teresa (Tom) Greenwood; Michele (Jason) Stewart; and Mistie (John) Jones. 27 Grandchildren, Devin (Brook) Cowley, Sarah (Trenton) Oakeson, Jaymin (Lindsay) Cowley, Nathan Cowley, Olivia (Nathaniel) Johnson, Alaina (Gregg) Marchant, Nolan McNeely, Dylan Greenwood, Riley Greenwood, Avery Moore-Ferguson, Austin Stewart, Jude Stewart, Mitchell Stewart, Blake Stewart, Easton Stewart, Ellen Jones, Grace Jones, Naomi Jones, Adah Jones, Nora Jones, Charles Jones, and Maren Jones. 6 Great grandchildren, Madilyn Oakeson, Penelope Johnson, Nadiya Cowley, Eli Marchant, Aurelia Oakeson, and Theodore Johnson. Her siblings, Barbara (Dale) Petty, Thermopolis, WY; Loa (Lonnie) Dickinson, Newcastle, WY; Roy (Kim) Jones, Sturgis, SD; and Ellen (Kevin) Wendt, Newcastle, WY. In-laws, Glenola (Cody) Brownrigg, Torrington, WY; Steven Moore, San Diego, CA; Angel Moore, Los Angeles, CA; Vivian Townsend, Los Angeles, CA; Rebecca Domina, Las Vegas, NV; and many beloved extended family members, friends, and special friends, Barbara Jones and Michelle Birch.

Preceded in death by her parents; our dad, Charles Wesley Moore; brothers in law, Verle Moore, Lyle Moore, Boyd Moore, and Reuben Moore; niece, Stephanie Moore; nephew, Thomas Moore; and niece Abbigayl Kraushaar.

Our family is thankful for mom’s hospice nurse, Pauline. We are grateful to Teresa and Tom, who took Mom into their home near treatment facilities. Our hearts are filled with gratitude to Teresa for the benevolent care of our mother in her final months of life.

Funeral Services will be held August 29th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cleveland, Utah. Luncheon to follow. Interment August 30th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grantsville City Cemetery in Grantsville, Utah.