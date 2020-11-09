Kathryn Jeffs

Bicknell, Utah

It is with sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Baby Kate. Kathryn Sage Jeffs, age 13, passed away peacefully at Primary Children’s Hospital on November 6, 2020. Baby Kate was born in Reno, Nevada on December 18, 2006. Shortly after her birth, her family moved back to Utah. She spent the majority of her life in Bicknell, Utah.

Baby Kate fought a courageous lifelong battle from day one. Even the best medical minds were unable to determine the cause of her ailments, and she was often referred to as a puzzle. At age 9, with advancements made in the medical field, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder known as Congenital Disorder of Glycosylation (CDG). There is still not much known of this disease that she fought with resilience and fortitude.

Although she may have been a puzzle in some ways, she was well-known and loved by all. Even with her condition, she lived a generally healthy and very happy life. With the help of some of the best assistants, she was able to attend school on a daily basis. With the help of loving family and many loving friends, she was able to go for rides in her wagon, lay in the grass or on the trampoline while outside with the family, snuggle with the dog, enjoy soft blankets, and go camping. Most people who knew Baby Kate will likely remember her big blue eyes, and eye lashes long enough to make any girl jealous.

Baby Kate will be forever remembered by mother, Brooke Pierro; father and stepmother Myron and Felicia Jeffs; sister, Callee (Shaidyn) Killpack; niece Reignlee Killpack; brothers: Colton and Ike Jeffs; brothers Kash and Kade Nielson; grandparents: Steve and Denise Pierro, Lee and Pam Jeffs, and Jay (deceased) and Lorraine Frandsen; great-grandparents: Dennis and Kathy Patterson, and Von (deceased) and Betty Frandsen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and caretakers.

Funeral services will be conducted by Magleby Mortuary. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Bicknell, Utah at the Thurber Chapel. Due to COVID-19 attendees will be required to wear a mask and there will be a restriction of 99 attendees. A viewing will take place from 9:00-10:30am for all those wishing to visit; a private family service will follow. Burial will be at the cemetery in Castle Dale, Utah that afternoon.