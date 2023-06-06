Keener Competes at Great Southwestern Track and Field Classic

Even though the school year is over, Green River’s Jenilee Keener continues to shine. Her most recent accomplishment was at the Great Southwestern Track and Field Classic in Albuquerque, NM.

The outdoor meet took place on June 1-3. The classic opened with the boys’ decathlon and girls’ heptathlon on Thursday, which wrapped up on Friday. Saturday featured a myriad of track and field events, bringing competitors from various states to compete.

Keener competed in javelin, an event that she has excelled in during her high school career. She took back-to-back 1A state championships in the event as a sophomore and junior, and looked to ride that wave in Albuquerque.

In the end, Keener took sixth in the event. She was joined by three other Utah competitors in the top six.