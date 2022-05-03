Keener Impresses While Panthers Score

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Nine teams met in Monticello on Friday for the Blue Mountain Invitational. While Monticello ran away with the competition, there were several standouts from Green River and Pinnacle.

Lady Pirate Jenilee Keener continued to shine with her first-place finish in shot put and javelin. She also took fourth in discus to finish with 25 team points for eighth place.

In addition, Pinnacle’s Heather Kerr ended in fourth in the shot put while Kemery Stuckenschneider and Persephone Jones went fourth and sixth in the long jump, respectively. The Lady Panthers loaded up javelin as Darolani Motte took third, Samantha Kessler earned fifth, Madison Sasser took sixth and Kerr ended in eighth. Kessler also took eighth in discus while Madison Sasser came in eighth in the 800. The Lady Panthers would end in sixth place with 28.5 points.

For the Panthers, Jonathan Kessler took third in the 200 meter. Michael Schmitz ended in fifth in the high jump, sixth in the long jump and seventh in the shot put. Meanwhile, Ryker Howell took seventh in discus. Pinnacle took fifth place overall with 17 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, invited individuals will compete at the BYU Invitational on Friday and Saturday.