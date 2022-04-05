Keep it Local Food Drive Underway in Carbon County

Press Release

Create Better Health, a partnership between Utah State University Extension and the Utah Department of Workforce Services, announces a Keep it Local Food Drive to be held April 1-9 in Carbon County.

Canned, non-perishable food can be brought to 911 Pawn, located at 78 North Carbon Avenue in Price, for donation. Additional activities surrounding the food drive will include a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be available on April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are encouraged to get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny when donating food. Additionally, a prize drawing will be held. “Every donation receives a raffle ticket for a drawing filled with fun prizes,” said Heather Salee-Cloward, Create Better Health Ambassador for Carbon County. The drawing will be held and winners announced on the Create Better Health Carbon County Facebook

“Create Better Health teaches nutrition, cooking, food safety, budgeting and physical activity to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) participants, as well as helps Utahns find access to safe and nutritious food,” explained Salee-Cloward. “And, as part of our mission, we support local food pantries.”

All food collected at the food drive will be donated to the Trinity Food Pantry in Price. For more information, contact Salee-Cloward at heather.cloward@usu.edu.