Keith Richens Thompson

Keith R. Thompson, age 92, died peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Price, Utah, the son of Utah Thompson and Lola Thompson. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Anderson Thompson, four daughters, Tamara, Tovia, Tracy and Jennifer, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Keith spent his formative years in Price, Utah, and graduated from Carbon High School (Home of the Dinos) where he was a member of the football team and known as “The Mauler.” He was a member of the track & field team and the Letterman Club, President of the Athletic Club, Secretary & Treasurer of his Junior Class, and a chorus member.

In 1947, at the age of 18, he joined the United States Army Air Corp. and was sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he became an aircraft mechanic. Later that year, the Air Force was born as a separate service. He was then shipped to Japan and assigned to the 618th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron near the city of Osaka. While assigned there he was sent to Johnson Air Force Base for Training as a Radar Scope Reader, then was transferred to Radar Detachment by the lighthouse site of Kyogamisaki on the north shore of Honshu. He was promoted to sergeant and became a supervisor technician. In March of 1950, after 32 months of service overseas, he was discharged from the U.S. Air Force.

When he returned from duty, he worked at Slim Olsen’s, a truck service station in Salt Lake. In 1952 he became an Electronic Technician at the Department of Defense Hill Air Force Base. He then spent a lifetime (41 years) working for the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration from 1954 to 1995. During that time he traveled periodically to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City for training. Some of his job duties included: aircraft mechanic, electronics technician, quality inspection specialist and aircraft accident investigator.

Keith loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and making wine. He loved music, was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster (even though he had 4 daughters) and enjoyed living a healthy and holistic lifestyle.

The immediate family is grateful to friends and other family members for their love and support during this emotional time of great loss.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Price City Cemetery.

