Plymouth, Utah – Our kind and beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Keith William Hardy passed away on May 25th, 2021 at the age 82 after complications with heart failure at St. Marks hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Keith was born May 2, 1939, the child of Jesse Hardy and Erma Bray Hardy. He grew up in Springville Utah. Keith attended Springville High School. He married the love of his life Janice Jensen from Clear Creek Utah on June 5, 1965 and together they raised their two wonderful sons Robert and Layne Hardy showing them how to love life and people. As a family, they enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and just being together with family and friends.

Keith’s most treasured accomplishment was his family. He cherished his two sons Robert K. Hardy (Joni Hardy), Layne K. Hardy and his Grandchildren Drake Hardy, Kyrra Hardy, Jalen Richards, Jocelyn Richards and of course his loving wife Janice. Janice was always at his side and he cherished the life they created together.

Keith worked at The Department of Transportation for 32 years. Keith was known as one of the original snowmen that worked up Parleys Canyon Station 234. He loved his job and loved plowing snow, Keith was able to retire and enjoy life.

He is survived by his wife Janice Jensen Hardy, son Robert K. Hardy and Joni Hardy, son Layne K. Hardy, Grandsons Drake Hardy and Jalen Richards, Granddaughters Kyrra Hardy and Jocelyn Richards, and many many close “friends and family”.

Keith, we thank you and we’ll always remember your good humor, your sparkle, your happy attitude, your love of life. Especially your everlasting love for your wife, children and grandchildren. Words cannot express the unconditional love you have shown for everyone and the great example that you are. You always placed others before yourself at all times. You have left your mark here on this earth and you hold a very dear place in all our hearts.

“WE LOVE YOU”

The family would like to extent a special thanks to St. Mark’s ICU South Unit Staff for their services and to all the many friends and family’s calls, texts, and late night visits.

Viewing June 4, 2021 from 6-8pm Roger & Taylor Funeral Home Tremonton Utah, June 5, 2021 graveside services Spanish Fork City Cemetery at 11am.