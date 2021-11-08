Kellson Joel Miller started his adventure on this earth December 13th, 1989. He left us far too soon to reunite with friends and his beloved mother on November 3rd, 2021. Kellson had an undeniable love of adventure and willingness to share his loyal heart and contagious smile with those who needed it most. He loved to explore nature with his best and loyal friend “Dude” and loved to share the beauty that he had found with those he loved. Kellson excelled at all things he aspired to do, he was naturally good at everything, whether it was riding dirt bikes, skateboarding, fishing, training dogs, hunting or building houses. His incredible artistic talent could turn a stroke of an airbrush, a mark with a pen, a block of clay, or a pulse of a tattoo gun into a super rad work of art. He gave many friends and family beautiful tattoos, they have his art to carry with them forever.

His greatest passion in life was the love he had for his people, he loved them all so big. If you were lucky enough to be one of them, there was never a doubt that you were loved unconditionally, and he always had your back. Kells was the one you called who would show up no matter what you were and friend or family. You could feel all of that love in his big hugs. He always was truly happy to see you, and would cheer you on in all of the things you were doing in life with such passion that you would think it was a big deal even if it was small.

Kellson’s big spirit and excitement made everything more fun. If you were not on an adventure with him he would tell you the story with so much excitement that you had to go on the next one. He lived by his own rules and encouraged all to do the same. Mosh pits and concerts will never be the same without his passion for mayhem when the time called for it.

He will be remembered by us on every dirt road, in every 4-Runner adventure, on every fishing boat, and every time we pick up a shed antler.

Kellson is preceded in death by his mom Mikell Miller, his grandparents Hans Miller and VerLynn Oviatt, uncle Joel Miller, cousin Rachael Miller and friends Mark Nay and Joshua Shepherd.

He is survived by his wife and son Ashley and Evan, siblings Lynnsi (Drew) Wilde, Holli (Jesse) Barker, Dalas Larsen, Dylan (Nichole) Larsen, nieces and nephews Kenidee, Kaston, Blu, Case and Rylar, aunts and uncles Maurdi (Blair) Larsen, Mikay Potter, Sterling Miller, Gretsel (Andy) Marshall, Jenn Miller, Grandpa Clifford Oviatt, Many cousins, his dogs Dude and Luna, a family full of in-laws who love him greatly, and many friends that he considered family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 12th, 2021 at 3:00 at the Orangeville Community Center (80 North Main Street Orangeville, Utah).