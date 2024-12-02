Kenneth Fox Sentenced to Prison in Sexual Abuse of a Child Case

A jury trial was hosted from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 for 37-year-old Kenneth Ray Fox of Carbon County, in which he faced a charge of object rape of a child.

According to information based on evidence obtained from a law enforcement officer, between August 2016 and August 2018 is when this incident had occurred. Fox was caring for the victim at the time and had been left alone with the victim to watch a movie.

While alone with the victim, the object rape occurred, and the victim was a minor at the time, around 8 or 9 years of age. Previously, Fox had been sentenced to prison for another and separate incident, in which a 13-year-old girl had been sexually abused and enticed over the internet.

Following the jury trial, Fox faced sentencing on Nov. 27. It began with the state providing their recommendation for sentencing and their reasoning for victim statements, before statements were given by multiple parties.

Based on the defendant’s conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony, Fox was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not less than fifteen years and which may be life in the Utah State Prison. Fox was remanded to the custody of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.