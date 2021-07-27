Kenneth Hugh Peterson was born January 17, 1931, in Emery, Utah to Kenneth Hamner and Eva Pearl Lewis Peterson. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at the age of 90, on July 24, 2021, in Price, Utah. Hugh married his childhood sweetheart, Shonna Dean Maxfield, on December 3, 1949, in Emery, Utah. They were sealed together in the Manti Temple on March 15, 1958. She passed away a mere forty days before him on June 14, 2021. It comforts the family to know that their separation was brief. Together they raised their daughters in a home filled with love and laughter.

He was always surrounded by girls. He had no brothers, and loved to tease his three younger sisters. He had only daughters, and survived raising six of them in a home with only one bathroom. Photographs of him as a young boy reveal a mischievous smile and a twinkle in his eye. Many stories abound of his childhood exploits and adventures. One of his greatest gifts was his delightful sense of humor and pleasant personality. He made friends easily. He loved people, and people loved him. He dearly loved his family, and would often be heard to say, “I sure am proud of my daughters.” And, his daughters were always proud to say they belonged to him. He loved his sons-in-law, and welcomed each of them into the family with open arms, glad to finally have some males in the family. He had a special relationship with each of his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family.

He worked hard to provide for his family. He was a proud coal miner. He also farmed and raised livestock. He probably could have used much more help from his daughters on the farm. However, he may hold the record in Emery for attending the most Daddy/Daughter Dates. Each daughter remembers those special times with him. He was a natural leader, and volunteered in many civic activities including the Town Council, the Emery County Stock Show, Farm Bureau, and local political conventions. He was an avid reader and was continually learning. He kept up on current events, politics, sports, and news stories from near and far. His yard was meticulously maintained, and he loved to share the bounty from his garden with others.

Through his example, his daughters learned the importance of being kind and generous to others, and to treat everyone with respect. Many times, he would provide gasoline for stranded motorists, or invite strangers into his home to relax while their cars were being repaired. Over the years, he opened his home to many extended family members who needed a place to stay either for a short time or a more extended visit. Through word and example he worked to instill in his daughters characteristics and principles that were important to him: hard work, honesty, receiving a good education, and living an ethical life. He taught his daughters to honor and respect their mother, and did not tolerate their showing any disrespect for her. He enjoyed the outdoors, rodeos, and country music. He loved dancing with his sweetheart, Shonna. They joyfully danced together often until just a short time ago.

He is survived by his daughters: Loretta (Gail) Grundvig, Elaine (Richard) Grange, Colleen (David) Bott, Maxine (Jack) Fielder, and Louise (Paul) Venturella, 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, (with one on the way), 5 great-great-grandchildren, (with two on the way), sisters Erma Peterson and Arlene Stringham. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Shonna, daughter, Joyce Frost, his parents, and his sister, Clara Lee Clark.

Funeral services will be held in the Emery Ward LDS Chapel, 70 North Center Street, Emery, Utah, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 12:00 Noon. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., also at the church, prior to the service. The service will be live-streamed and the link can be found on the obituary page at www.walkermemorials.com. Interment will be in the Emery Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.