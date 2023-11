Kenneth Neil Henningsen passed away on November 1 surrounded by his family. He was born September 20, 1949 to Neil and Donna Henningsen.

He is preceded in death by a younger brother Mike and both his parents. He is survived by his two sons, Allen and Correy, two sisters, Debbie and Lynda, two brothers, Cecil and Dennis, many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service in the town of Emery on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 1 p.m.