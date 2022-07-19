Kenneth V. Gee was born in Fayette, Utah to Vernal F. Gee and Leah Larsen Gee and passed away peacefully at home on Monday July 18, 2022. Ken attended school in Gunnison where he graduated from high school as salutatorian. Ken attended Snow College in Ephraim and was then called to serve a mission in Southern California for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After returning, he attended BYU where he graduated in the top 10% of his graduating class. Ken had a beautiful singing voice and while at BYU was privileged to sing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Ken started his career as a teacher at Dixie High School in St. George but then took a position for Carbon County School district in Price teaching English. If you knew Ken, you know that he was passionate about teaching and it was HIS LIFE! Many of his students will tell you they learned to love English because of Mr. Gee. He taught in Utah for 27 years and Clark County, Nevada.

After retiring from teaching, Ken purchased a farm which he farmed for seven years. He then left his cows and the farm life to move back to his hometown of Gunnison. In 2010 Ken decided that he wanted to pick up and move to sunny St George, and he has happily resided there until his passing.

Ken is survived by his sister Carol Gee, nieces and nephews Kristin Tuttle, Jeff (Carrie) Wucinich, Michael (Amber) Wucinich, Pamela (Rick) Norman, Stephanie Stolte, Stephen Gee, and Christopher (Amy) Gee.

Preceded in death by parents, Vernal and Leah Gee, infant brother, brother Philip F. Gee, sister in law Shannon Gee, and niece Rebecca Hall.

Services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Stake Center. 230 South Main, Centerfield Utah, after which Ken will be laid to rest in the Gunnison City Cemetary next to his beloved mother, father, and infant brother.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Metcalf Mortuary.