Kenny’s Mobile RV Repair, Keeping Your RV on the Road

An RV can provide tons of fun and allow you to make great memories with your family and friends. However, most RVs aren’t quite as much fun when repairs are needed. With summer camping in full swing, Kenny’s Mobile Repair is open and ready to make sure your camper is in tip top shape for the season.

Owner Kenny Pilling has been repairing and maintaining RVs, campers and trailers for over 30 years right here in Carbon and Emery counties. “We take a lot of pride in making sure that your RV is ready for the road. It matters to us that our customers and their families are safe,” said Pilling.

Pilling operates the business with his wife Georgia, who explained that their mobile repair business can take care of any issues you may be having with your trailer. “We want your recreation time to be hassle free,” said Georgia. “We have the knowledge to take care of any make and model of RV.”

According to Kenny, appliances are the components that most often require his attention and while some of these items aren’t essential, they are vital to every customer’s comfort. “I always tell people there is no reason to go with broken appliances as they can be fixed quickly and inexpensively,” explained Kenny.

Water damage, on the other hand, is one of the worst phrases an RV owner ever hears. Undetected water leaks can lead to extensive water damage, which in turn creates a huge repair bill. Having a qualified professional look over your rig once per season can save a lot of money.

A trusted local name, with the fairest prices in town, the mobile repair specialists also wanted to stress just how important preventative maintenance is and how often it is ignored.

“Often, our customers put off preventative maintenance, but if your RV is your living space, it becomes essential to make sure your appliances and HVAC are in good working order,” said Kenny. “Often, our customers put off preventive maintenance or winterization; get a hold of us early as these little services can keep you from having a big headache in the future,” he concluded.

For customers using newer technology, Pilling is also certified and experienced in repairing and installing solar and inverter units. As he is working with 30 years of industry experience, Pilling is ready for old school campers as well as anything with the newest technology.

Kenny’s Mobile RV Repair is willing to travel to wherever you need service and is confident their pricing will beat the competition. You can reach them by calling (435) 630-2938 or online at kennysmobilervrepair.com.