Kessler Takes Second At N. Sevier

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle cross country was in North Sevier on Thursday to take part in the North Sevier Blackhawk Meet.

Jonathan Kessler had a great showing, finishing in second place overall. The next Panthers to cross were Evan Nunez (33rd), Ryker Howell (35th), Cole Barton (36th) and Joey Howell (45th). North Sevier won its own meet with 37 points while Pinnacle took fifth with 121 points.

While the Lady Panthers did not have enough runners to score, they still put up good times. Madison Sasser came in 13th with Darolani Motte in 16th, Kiera Davis in 19th and Heather Kerr in 20th. For full results, follow the boys’ and girls’ links.

The Panthers next ran on the Stewart Foster Invitational on Monday.