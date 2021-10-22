Kessler Wins Region

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Region 23 came together for the cross country regionals. Jonathan Kessler ran away with the individual title, taking first with a time of 17:57.5. The next Panthers to cross were Cole Barton (13th, 20:50.3), Michael Schmitz (14th, 22:09.8) and Jayson Miller (19th, 27:03.8).

Green River was led by Julian Parra-Cota, who took 17th (25:58.5). He was followed by Koda Roberts (23rd, 40:45.9) and Garrett Kenner (24th, 42:11.8). Monticello ended on top while Whitehorse took second, Pinnacle third and Green River fourth. Full results can be found here.

Lily Long (Monticello) ran the fastest in the girls’ race, taking first with a time of 21:04.7. Kemery Stuckenschneider led the Lady Panthers in sixth place (24:40.4). Next to cross the finish line were Madison Sasser (eighth, 26:08.5), Darolani Motte (10th, 27:11.6) and Kiera Davis (13th, 31:52). Emily Roundy was the lone Lady Pirate to receive a time as she took 14th (33:01.2).

Again, Monticello came in first as a team. The Lady Panthers finished second, while Green River did not receive a team score. Full results can be found here.

The teams will now prepare for state, which will take place on Oct. 27 at Rose Park in Salt Lake City.