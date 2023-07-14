Key Leaders Discuss Community Reinvestment Project Area

Carbon County officials paid a visit to the Carbon School Board on Wednesday evening to inform board members of a potential Community Reinvestment Project Area (CRA). Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen and Director of Economic Development and Tourism Shanny Wilson were welcomed to the podium to inform the board of their vision.

While energy production was been the primary focus and economic driver for Carbon County throughout history, energy depletion trends and government policies have plummeted the county in recent years due to coal mine and power plant closures. That trend is estimated to continue with the neighboring county’s coal-fired power plants, Hunter and Huntington, scheduled to go offline within the next decade. Carbon County has recognized the pattern and is planning to bring other resources to the area.

Wilson explained that the county’s vision is to focus on creating a culture of technology expertise on Ridge Road for innovative technology companies. Ridge Road sits just five miles south of Price and was mentioned as a prime location in the county’s vision for having access to both US Highway 6 and State Highway 10 as well as direct access to the national Class 1 freight rail system.

“We are trying really hard to get some industry here in Carbon County,” stated Wilson.

As of the time of the meeting, the county was speaking with three companies that are interested in locating to Ridge Road and one that is already in production but is looking to expand. However, these businesses could be interested in incentives such as a CRA since they are hitting a set back with a high cost on bringing utilities to the facilities.

Commissioner Jensen explained that they are currently looking at $9 million for a gas line, $8 million for water and $8 million for more power; however, the power they are in need of would cost around $62 million.

“That’s the price tag these guys are looking at. If they can get a little help, it will make the difference on them getting their financing,” said Commissioner Jensen.

If the potential businesses requested a CRA, Carbon County, Carbon School District, Price River Water District and the Water Conservancy District would be asked to enter into an agreement that would initiate the taxes to go back to the businesses to help pay off their investment.

“Some of these [businesses] will employ enough people that it would directly impact the schools,” stated Commissioner Jensen.

Commissioner Jensen explained that they just wanted to inform the board on the CRA process. While none of the businesses have requested one at this time, it could change within a few weeks.