Kid’s Day Brings Fun Once More

The annual Kiwanis Kid’s Day, free to children in attendance ages 12 and under, was hosted once again on Saturday, Sept. 17.

This event took place at Washington Park in Price City and featured plenty of fun for all. The customary bounce houses and slides were available for the children to enjoy, as well as a free hot dog lunch.

Kid’s Day also brings an opportunity for the local youngsters to possibly take home a new way to enjoy the outdoors in the form of a bike or scooter.

The free games, food, prizes and fun were available for those that wished to utilize the activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.