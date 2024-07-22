Kids on Parade and Kid’s Day to Focus on the Youth

Children far and wide are celebrated yearly at International Days with the Kids on Parade and Kid’s Day.

This year, the two events that work in conjunction are being hosted on Friday, July 26. Kids that want to participate in the parade are invited to the corner of 65 East and 400 North in Price. Bikes, strollers, scooters, wagons and feet are all available options for the parade.

It journeys up the street and around the corner, where the Castleview Hospital Kid’s Day festivities will take place beginning at 10 a.m.

Each year, Castleview Hospital hosts Kid’s Day on the lawn of USU Eastern, directly across from the Desert Wave Pool. This event features a myriad of booths and activities, bouncy houses, face painting and much more.