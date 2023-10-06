King Top Region 12 Rankings

Region 12 golf competed in Cove View on Tuesday afternoon. The Carbon Dinos played impressively, ending in second place with a team score of 304. They followed behind Juab in first place with 301 and were trailed by Richfield in third with 307.

Carbon’s Dayton King had a great day, taking first place in 2023 Region 12 rankings as a freshman with a score of 74. Fellow Dino Jack Hedin followed with 75, Kyler Clark ended the day with 77 and Cole Callahan scored 78.

Scoring continued as Delta earned 330, Manti shot a 334 and Emery came in sixth with 342. Spartan Alex Hansen was the top scorer with 80, Joey Leonard secured 85, Turner Stoker finished with 88 and Champ Justice hit 89. Canyon View ended the day with a team score of 346 and North Sanpete had 350.

The teams have secured their state qualifications and will continue the season on Oct. 11 and 12 in Meadow Brook.