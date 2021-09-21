Kiwanis Kid’s Day Prevails Despite Rainy Day

The annual Kiwanis Kid’s Day was hosted once again on Saturday, welcoming youngsters from throughout the area to enjoy the outdoors before the cold weather sweeps in.

This event is hosted yearly to celebrate the local children by providing free bounce houses, a fish tank and food. The opportunity to win a plethora of goodies, such as bikes, skateboards, scooters, baby toys and more, also took place.

Kid’s Day took place at Washington Park in Price from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was very well attended despite the rainy conditions.