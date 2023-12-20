Klea Collard Jones

Born 21 December 1934, passed away 17 December 2023, with her sons surrounding her at the Grove Creek Assisted Living Center. Klea was born in Huntington, Utah to Lealen Taylor Collard and Edith Brown Collard.

Klea had two brothers Blaine and Danny and three sisters Kay, Lorna and Roma.

Klea married her high school sweetheart Clifton Allen Jones 15 June 1953 in the Manti Temple. They were blessed with 4 rambunctious boys Clifton Stewart (Stella L.), Steven Allen (Dianne), David Scott (Gabriela), and Stacy Allen (Tammy).

Clifton Died October 18 1996. Klea then married Rex Durine Jones in Anna, Texas on 3 January 1999. Rex died on 24 April 2020 in Huntington, Utah.

Survived by her sons and spouses, sisters Lorna Smith and Roma Larson, sisters-in-law, Lena Beth Jones, Marva Dawn Jones, Lynn Ann Jones (Gary Cranford), Joann (Tom) Shannon and Janene (David) Avery. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and many Nephews and Nieces.

Preceded in death by husbands Clifton Allen and Rex Durine and Father and Mother.

Father and Mother-in-law Durane Willson and Edma Brown Jones. Brothers Leland Blane and Danny Collard, sister Kay Winger, son Stacy Allen Jones, Granddaughter Kristen Michelle Jones.

Viewing will be held Thursday, December 21, 2023, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.