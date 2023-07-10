“Know Your Script” Campaign Unveiled

“Know Your Script,” a campaign in collaboration with Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, the CARE Coalition, Savage and knowyourscript.org, was unveiled last week. Stakeholders, community and business leaders, and government officials joined to celebrate the campaign’s launch.

Alysa Potter, Prevention Coalition Coordinator at Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, spoke to those in attendance about the campaign. She explained that “Know Your Script” is an initiative that was made available to communities in Utah that have been affected by the opioid epidemic.

“Utah is the sixth highest state in the U.S. for overdose fatalities,” Potter said. “Unfortunately, Carbon and Emery make up two of the three counties in our state for the highest number of drug-related deaths. Our team recognizes this crisis, not only in our nation or our state, but here locally in our communities where we live, work and spend time together.”

Adding to the staggering statistics, Potter said that the National Institute on Drug Abuse recently announced that more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from a drug-related overdose in 2021. This included overdoses from not only illicit drugs, but also prescription opioids.

“The opioid epidemic is devastating to its victims and their families,” said Taylor Passarella, the Substance Use Disorder Prevention Program Director at Four Corners. “It has a compounding ripple effect throughout communities, affecting quality of life, economic opportunity and rural prosperity. No corner of our country has gone untouched by the opioid crisis, but the impact of this issue on small towns and rural places has been particularly significant.”

In an effort to combat the ongoing epidemic, an application for grant funding was submitted, and the local area was awarded funds for the campaign. Those involved knew the campaign should be tied to what makes the area unique, which is where Savage came in.

“With some brainstorming, we came to the simple fact that everyone knows a coal miner or someone related to the industry,” Potter said. “After all, they have been the backbone of our community for many years. It’s no secret the hard work they put in and, unfortunately, injuries happen. Prescriptions are often apart of their treatment.”

This led to the idea of mobile billboards promoting “Know Your Script” on Savage coal trailers. Ten coal trailers were selected to receive these mobile billboards, which feature local coal miners along with the “Know Your Script” message.

“When it comes to overdose and addiction, we all have a part to play in keeping ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe,” said Passarella. “We are asking you as community members to champion your role against prescription drug misuse and always know your script.”

Passarella also took time took time to thank the community partners who made this campaign possible. “Without your partnerships and dedicated efforts, this little idea of ours would not have come together as amazingly as it has here on this coal trailer,” she said.

“Know Your Script” encourages Utahns to learn more about the medications they are prescribed, including the risks and proper storage and disposal methods. For more information on “Know Your Script,” please visit knowyourscript.org.