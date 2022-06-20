Kris Richards

LaNora Kristine Harrison Richards, 70, passed away June 17, 2022 at her home in Elsinore. She was born October 4, 1951 in Price, Utah to Samuel Thomas and Joy Williams Harrison. She married Dale E Richards on December 4, 1971 in West Valley City. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple.

Kris lived in Green River, UT for 39 years. During her time in Green River, she served the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward as a Primary teacher, Primary president, and Relief Society president. During her time in Green River, she worked in the Emery County School District with preschool age children. She loved each child she worked with.

Kris moved to Elsinore, UT in 2018. She has enjoyed serving and getting to know the members of the Elsinore ward while serving as the first councilor in the Relief Society presidency. She moved to Elsinore after her youngest child, Lance, was in an accident and required 24-hour care. She is forever grateful for the love and support they received from the Elsinore ward.

Kris’s family and extended family were her world. She loved spending time with them. She was proud of her heritage. She is an elect daughter of God whose faith never wavered.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; children: Douglas Richards, Rawlins, WY; Michelle Richards, Bountiful; Aaron (Cassandra) Richards, Monroe; Bethany Richards, Richfield; Ashlee (Matthew) Monroe, Hill AFB; Lance Richards, Provo; her mother, Joy, Castle Dale; 10 grandchildren; siblings: Mary (Marr) Duersch), Stansbury; Tom (April) Harrison, Castle Dale; Nanette Harrison, Castle Dale; Pam Jensen, West Jordan; Dave (Anna) Harrison, Stockton.

Preceded in death by her father, Samuel; sister, Bonnie J. Harrison; and brother-in-law, Brad Jensen.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Elsinore Ward Chapel, where friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in the Emery Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com below Kris’ obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.