Kristen Taylor Recognized for Service to Carbon Schools

Carbon School Board member Kristen Taylor attended her last meeting as a member on Tuesday evening. During the member reports, she took time to speak about her time on the board and reflected on her fellow board members.

Taylor thanked her fellow members for all that they do and stated that the newest members are willing and able to jump right in. Following her speech, the rest of the board members presented Taylor with a token of appreciation in the form of a plaque as well as many other small tokens of appreciation.

Board President Wayne Woodard joked that Taylor was mourning her loss of the school board as she was dressed in black before the rest of the board members thanked her for all that she did.

“I get to hear about Kristen all the time at my house, because Kristen is my wife’s favorite teacher of all time,” said Superintendent Lance Hatch.

Carbon sports were also highlighted during the meeting, beginning with the first-ever boys’ golf state champion, Bode Salas. Next was the Academic State Champions, who had the greatest GPA out of all of the competitors in 3A. This was accomplished by the Carbon High girls’ soccer and cross country teams.

Superintendent Hatch also took the time to give an honorable mention to the 2019-20 girls’ golf team. Due to COVID-19, the district was not informed until recently that they also achieved that accomplishment.

“We wanted to make sure the board knew that they were acknowledged this fall for that accomplishment as well,” said the superintendent.