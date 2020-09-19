K’s For Kenzlee Fundraiser Still Going Strong

At the beginning of the year, community member Amanda Paiz announced that she was beginning a fundraiser for Kenzlee Cook, a local child that was diagnosed with an inoperable pediatric tumor on her brain stem.

Paiz’s fundraiser came in the form of a 5K, 10K and half marathon that she would compete in to raise funds for the Cook family. Paiz has documented her running journey on Facebook, under the name K’s for Kenzlee. While preparing for the Zion Ultra Trail Half Marathon that is slated for Sept. 26 in Virgin, Utah, she has set the fundraising goal of $5,000.

Currently, she has raised just over $500 for the half marathon and previously raised $1,500 in her journey running the 5K and 10K.

Paiz has expressed that she would also be grateful for any business supporters that she could encourage to donate. She would have their logo printed on the shirt that she wears during the half marathon.

“We live, work and play in such an amazing community and I am honored and humbled by the support I have and continue to receive for sweet Kenzlee. The Cook family are the most amazing people and Kenzlee is a fighter who inspires me every step of the way to keep going,” Paiz said.

Those that are interested in donating to Paiz’s cause and helping the Cook family can find more information here.