Kyle Petty Charity Ride Coming to Carbon County

Over 25 years ago, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America was created by the NASCAR driver, who had a passion of helping others and a love of motorcycles.

The inspiration for the charity event came from Petty and friends riding from North Carolina to a NASCAR race that was hosted at the Phoenix International Raceway. Being joined by friends along the way meant that by the time they reached Phoenix, their group had grown to 30 riders.

This inspired Petty to make the event something more and the Ride was born, which is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Each year, both funds and awareness are raised for Victory Junction.

According to its website, Victory Junction is “a medically safe yet exhilarating camp that challenges children who have a serious medical condition to try things they never imagined possible.”

Since 1995, there has been 8,875 riders that have put in nearly 12.6 million cumulative miles. They have raised more than $20 million for the camp and other children’s charities.

For the 27th Anniversary of the Ride Across America, they will be making a stop at Miller’s Travel Center on Wellington’s Main Street. This will be on Friday, May 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Community members are encouraged to attend and cheer on the riders while also meeting participating celebrities, purchasing memorabilia and possibly donating.