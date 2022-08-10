Ladies Swing at the Tram Electric Golf Tournament

Once again, the Tram Electric Women’s Two Person Best Ball Golf Tournament was hosted at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Tram Electric has acted as the title sponsor for this tournament for many years and, through its support, the ladies are able to organize a great tournament each year. It was stated that the 2022 tournament was a great success.

Tom King explained that there were three flights, with gross winners and net winners in each. In the Gross Tram Two Women Best Ball, flight one, Marsha Gardner and Charly Briggs came in first place and secured a $320 purse.

For flight two, Claudia Moynier and Pat Wenger came in first and also secured a $320 purse. Flight three was won by Kim Gillespie and Connie Norton. The total purse allocated for Gross Tram Two Women Best Ball was $3,570.

Sponsors thanked for the event included, but were not limited to, Tram Electric, Magnuson Lumber, the Tony Basso Group, City Sanitation, Matsuda Acupuncture, Jordan River Galvanizing, Southeast Paint & Design, Kevin’s Abbey Carpets, Castleview Hospital and Peczuh Printing.

Complete results from the tournament can be found below.