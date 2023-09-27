Lady Badgers Surround the Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates were on the road on Tuesday evening when they traveled to take on the Lady Badgers.

The game had advantages on both sides of the net, which was proved in the first two sets. Wayne secured the advantage in the first, 25-18, but Green River came back in the second to lead by three, 25-22. Wayne took back the lead in the third, 25-13, which Green River answered in the fourth, 29-27.

The game ended when the Lady Badgers took the advantage in the fifth set, 15-11. Wayne took the win with a final score of 3-2.

Green River (4-8, 3-3 Region 19) has three games left for the season. The team will be on the road again to meet with Monticello (8-8, 4-0 Region 19) on Thursday.